b2 electronics GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6833 Klaus
Austria
Company profile
b2 electronics GmbH is an internationally active manufacturer of high-voltage test equipment for the testing and diagnostics of medium-voltage cables, as well as for transformer oil testing.
The portfolio includes:
- VLF test equipment from 28 kV to 120 kV with compact dimensions, low weight and highest output power
- Tangent Delta diagnostic systems for condition assessment of MV cables by dissipation factor measurement
- PD diagnostic systems for localization of potential faults by partial discharge measurement
- Oil testers for testing the dielectric strength of insulating oils
Business opportunities
Testing and diagnostics for medium voltage cables
b2 electronics: state-of-the-art equipment manufactured in Austria
b2 electronics GmbH is interested in doing business with service providers, switchgear manufacturers as well as operators of power plants and distribution networks in the electric power industry.
The company offers expert advice and state-of-the-art solutions for voltage withstand testing, tangent delta diagnostics and partial discharge diagnostics of medium voltage cables as well as for testing insulating oils.