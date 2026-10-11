b2 electronics GmbH is an internationally active manufacturer of high-voltage test equipment for the testing and diagnostics of medium-voltage cables, as well as for transformer oil testing.

The portfolio includes:

- VLF test equipment from 28 kV to 120 kV with compact dimensions, low weight and highest output power

- Tangent Delta diagnostic systems for condition assessment of MV cables by dissipation factor measurement

- PD diagnostic systems for localization of potential faults by partial discharge measurement

- Oil testers for testing the dielectric strength of insulating oils

© b2 electronics GmbH