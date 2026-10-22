BAUR GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6832 Sulz
Austria
Company profile
BAUR GmbH is market leader in the field of service and maintenance of electrical power distribution systems and their components. High grade products, onsite consultation, intensive training programs and comprehensive service from BAUR guarantee optimum status monitoring of electrical insulation materials and power supply systems. With this, the company makes significant contribution towards efficient and problem-free power supply worldwide.
Products:
- Cable fault location
- Cable testing and diagnostics
- Insulating oil testing
- Cable test vans and systems
Business opportunities
BAUR testing and measurement technology
Grid reliability matters for economic growth, public trust, and operational resilience in critical infrastructures. The BAUR testing and measurement technology prevents damage to networks and systems, allows accurate planning of investments for maintenance and locates faults as precisely and quickly as possible.
Products:
- Cable fault location
- Cable testing and diagnostics
- dielectric insulation testing
BAUR customers include power plant companies, mains operators and public utility companies, industrial and service companies.
BAUR Middle East
United Arab Emirates