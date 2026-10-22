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BAUR GmbH

About
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High-precision testing and measurement technology from BAUR ensures the safe and smooth operation of power networks and plants around the world.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

BAUR GmbH
Raiffeisenstraße 8
6832 Sulz
Austria
+43552249410
+43552249413
headoffice@baur.eu
http://www.baur.eu
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About the company

Company profile

BAUR GmbH is market leader in the field of service and maintenance of electrical power distribution systems and their components. High grade products, onsite consultation, intensive training programs and comprehensive service from BAUR guarantee optimum status monitoring of electrical insulation materials and power supply systems. With this, the company makes significant contribution towards efficient and problem-free power supply worldwide.

Products:
- Cable fault location
- Cable testing and diagnostics
- Insulating oil testing
- Cable test vans and systems

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Syscompact 400 portable: BAUR cable fault location system - Portable system for pre-location and pinpointing © BAUR GmbH
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titron®: BAUR automatic cable test van - the intelligent system for cable fault location, testing, and diagnostics © BAUR GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

BAUR testing and measurement technology

Grid reliability matters for economic growth, public trust, and operational resilience in critical infrastructures. The BAUR testing and measurement technology prevents damage to networks and systems, allows accurate planning of investments for maintenance and locates faults as precisely and quickly as possible.

Products:
- Cable fault location
- Cable testing and diagnostics
- dielectric insulation testing

BAUR customers include power plant companies, mains operators and public utility companies, industrial and service companies.

BAUR Middle East

3rd Floor, Building A3 / Dubai World Central P.O. Box: 713024
United Arab Emirates
+971 50 4440270
shibu.john@baur.eu
https://www.baur.eu
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BAUR – home of diagnostics: frida TD with PD-TaD 62 © BAUR GmbH