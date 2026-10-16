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Benedict GmbH

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Benedict is a leading manufacturer of low-voltage switchgear. In addition to the standard product ranges Benedict provides market and customer-specific product solutions.

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Benedict GmbH
Lieblgasse 7
1220 Wien
Austria
+431251510
+4312515188
sales@benedict.at
https://www.benedict.at/
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About the company

Company profile

Benedict is a leading manufacturer of low-voltage switchgear. In addition to the standard product ranges Benedict also works with its customers to provide market and customer-specific product solutions:
• Switchgear featuring the latest connection technologies
• Modern DC controlled contactors with pick-up power < 3 W
• Temperature-resistant up to +90 ̊C and climate-proof
• Equipment with improved switching characteristics

The range:
- Industrial contactors from 4 kW to 680kW
- Capacitor contactors from 12.5 kVAr to 100 kVAr
- Modular contactors from 20A to 63A
- Cam switches from 10A to 1600A
- Main switches from 20A to 160A
- Circuit breakers from 32A to 100A
- Push buttons and illuminated buttons
- DC Switch Disconnectors for Solar-Photovoltaic 58A (1.000V)

product image
© Benedict GmbH
product image
© Benedict GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Low-voltage switchgear

Contactors, Switches, Push Buttons

Benedict is looking for resellers and representatives of its components in Middle East.

Direct contact in case of interest:

Thomas Legenstein, Head of Marketing & Technical Documentation
BENEDICT GmbH
t.legenstein@benedict.at
https://www.benedict.at/en
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product image
© Benedict GmbH