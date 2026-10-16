Benedict GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1220 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Benedict is a leading manufacturer of low-voltage switchgear. In addition to the standard product ranges Benedict also works with its customers to provide market and customer-specific product solutions:
• Switchgear featuring the latest connection technologies
• Modern DC controlled contactors with pick-up power < 3 W
• Temperature-resistant up to +90 ̊C and climate-proof
• Equipment with improved switching characteristics
The range:
- Industrial contactors from 4 kW to 680kW
- Capacitor contactors from 12.5 kVAr to 100 kVAr
- Modular contactors from 20A to 63A
- Cam switches from 10A to 1600A
- Main switches from 20A to 160A
- Circuit breakers from 32A to 100A
- Push buttons and illuminated buttons
- DC Switch Disconnectors for Solar-Photovoltaic 58A (1.000V)
Business opportunities
Low-voltage switchgear
Contactors, Switches, Push Buttons
Benedict is looking for resellers and representatives of its components in Middle East.
Direct contact in case of interest:
BENEDICT GmbH