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BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH

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BERTSCH-LASKA provides individual and efficient process solutions from planning (conceptual planning) to delivery, assembly, commissioning, training, technological support and service for the whole process of slaughtering, meat processing, sausage and specialty food production and for milk processing as well as boiler ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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