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Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH

About
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Cleanroom Technology Austria specializes in cleanroom and clean air solutions with a strong focus on healthcare environments.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH
IZ-NÖ-SÜD Straß3 10 / Obj. 60
2355 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
+4322363200530
+43223632005311
office@cta.at
http://www.cta.at
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About the company

Company profile

Clean air. Safe medicine.

Cleanroom Technology Austria specializes in state-of-the-art cleanroom and clean air solutions for healthcare environments. The systems are used wherever air purity is crucial: in operating rooms, procedure rooms, laboratories, pharmacies and isolation units.

The company's mission: "We make medical interventions safer through clean air. Clean air for what matters."

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OPi Brain Suite © Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH
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InstrumentAir © Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Mobile laminar airflow systems for maximum operating room safety

* SurgeonAir creates an ISO-5 protective zone directly over the surgical field – mobile, ready for immediate use and without the need for any modifications.
* InstrumentAir supplies surgical instruments with sterile air directly at the instrument table – germ-free and the perfect complement to existing protective measures.

Cleanroom Technology Austria continues to expand its international partner network. The company is looking for sales partners with a focus on operating room environments who wish to specialize in the control of airborne infections.

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SurgeonAir © Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH