Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2355 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
Company profile
Clean air. Safe medicine.
Cleanroom Technology Austria specializes in state-of-the-art cleanroom and clean air solutions for healthcare environments. The systems are used wherever air purity is crucial: in operating rooms, procedure rooms, laboratories, pharmacies and isolation units.
The company's mission: "We make medical interventions safer through clean air. Clean air for what matters."
Business opportunities
Mobile laminar airflow systems for maximum operating room safety
* SurgeonAir creates an ISO-5 protective zone directly over the surgical field – mobile, ready for immediate use and without the need for any modifications.
* InstrumentAir supplies surgical instruments with sterile air directly at the instrument table – germ-free and the perfect complement to existing protective measures.
Cleanroom Technology Austria continues to expand its international partner network. The company is looking for sales partners with a focus on operating room environments who wish to specialize in the control of airborne infections.