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Combyn Health Care GmbH

About
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Combyn Health Care is a medtech start-up based on the innovative combination of ECG and BIA technologies

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Combyn Health Care GmbH
Schubertstraße 6
8010 Graz
Austria
www.combynhealthcare.com
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About the company

Company profile

Combyn Health Care is a medtech start-up based on the innovative combination of ECG and BIA technologies. By linking both measurement methods, Combyn's products provide enhanced and more precise insights into the patient's state of health. The proprietary core technology is used in two products: a DIY health kiosk and a clinical ECG device.

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© Combyn Health Care GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Cardiology diagnostic system

The company is presenting the next generation of its cardiology diagnostic system for health kiosks in Dubai. Based on 40 years of clinical experience, Combyn Health Care GmbH's solution combines clinical gold standard precision with an intuitive UX for global scalability. Aim: To build strategic partnerships with distributors and clinics to make preventive cardiovascular diagnostics more efficient and accessible worldwide.

To find out more, please contact:

Christoph Grimmer
+43 (0)677 614 442 25
c.grimmer@combynhealthcare.com
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