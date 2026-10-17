Combyn Health Care GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8010 Graz
Austria
Company profile
Combyn Health Care is a medtech start-up based on the innovative combination of ECG and BIA technologies. By linking both measurement methods, Combyn's products provide enhanced and more precise insights into the patient's state of health. The proprietary core technology is used in two products: a DIY health kiosk and a clinical ECG device.
Business opportunities
Cardiology diagnostic system
The company is presenting the next generation of its cardiology diagnostic system for health kiosks in Dubai. Based on 40 years of clinical experience, Combyn Health Care GmbH's solution combines clinical gold standard precision with an intuitive UX for global scalability. Aim: To build strategic partnerships with distributors and clinics to make preventive cardiovascular diagnostics more efficient and accessible worldwide.