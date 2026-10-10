DIALAB Produktion und Vertrieb von chemisch-technischen Produkten und Laborinstrumenten Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
DIALAB Produktion und Vertrieb von chemisch-technischen Produkten und Laborinstrumenten Gesellschaft m.b.H.
IZ NÖ-Süd, Hondastraße, Objekt M 55
2351 Wr.Neudorf
Austria
2351 Wr.Neudorf
Austria
About the company
Dialab products are exported from Austria to over 100 countries.
Company profile
Dialab, with its company headquarters in Wiener Neudorf, is a producer and dealer in laboratory diagnostics and laboratory equipment. The large selection of laboratory diagnostics of excellent quality has been the secret of Dialab's success for more than 50 years.
Dialab products are exported from Austria to over 100 countries.
The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified.
Business opportunities
Business opportunities
Diagnostic reagents and laboratory equipment
DIALAB is a producer and distributor of IVD reagents and laboratory equipment.
The high-quality product range includes products for clinical chemistry, haematology, immunoturbidimetry, blood grouping, serology, rapid tests and coagulation and more besides.
The company is looking for sales partners, both for its own DIALAB brand and for OEM products.