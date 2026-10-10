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DIALAB Produktion und Vertrieb von chemisch-technischen Produkten und Laborinstrumenten Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About
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Dialab with its headquarters in Wiener Neudorf is a producer and dealer of laboratory diagnostics and laboratory equipment.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

DIALAB Produktion und Vertrieb von chemisch-technischen Produkten und Laborinstrumenten Gesellschaft m.b.H.
IZ NÖ-Süd, Hondastraße, Objekt M 55
2351 Wr.Neudorf
Austria
+4322366609100
+43223666091030
http://www.dialab.at
https://www.facebook.com/DialabGmbhAustria
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About the company

Company profile

Dialab, with its company headquarters in Wiener Neudorf, is a producer and dealer in laboratory diagnostics and laboratory equipment. The large selection of laboratory diagnostics of excellent quality has been the secret of Dialab's success for more than 50 years.

Dialab products are exported from Austria to over 100 countries.
The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified.

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© DIALAB Produktion und Vertrieb von chemisch-technischen Produkten und Laborinstrumenten Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Product image
© DIALAB Produktion und Vertrieb von chemisch-technischen Produkten und Laborinstrumenten Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Diagnostic reagents and laboratory equipment

DIALAB is a producer and distributor of IVD reagents and laboratory equipment.

The high-quality product range includes products for clinical chemistry, haematology, immunoturbidimetry, blood grouping, serology, rapid tests and coagulation and more besides.

The company is looking for sales partners, both for its own DIALAB brand and for OEM products.

Product image
© DIALAB Produktion und Vertrieb von chemisch-technischen Produkten und Laborinstrumenten Gesellschaft m.b.H.