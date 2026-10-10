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Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.

About
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Ennstal Milch KG is the modern and competent co-manufacturer and, as a technology leader, a reliable and innovative partner in the development and production of beverages, desserts, soft cheeses and vegan products.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
Bahnhofstraße 182
8950 Stainach-Pürgg
Austria
+433682285 514
+433682285614
sales@ennstalmilch.at
http://www.ennstalmilch.at
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About the company

Company profile

The TWISST brand is owned by EFB FZC, the Dubai office of the renowned Austrian company Ennstal Milch KG. The group was founded in 1902 and has since grown to an impressive 1345 employees.

The TWISST non-alcoholic mocktails made a spectacular debut at Gulfood 2016 and won the Gulfood Award for 'Best New Non-Alcoholic Beverage'.
The range consists of 7: Mojito, Piña Colada, Caramel Cream, Passion Fruit Mojito and Straberry Daiquiri. These ready-to-drink, refreshing drinks - made in Austria - taste
like 'real' cocktails.

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© Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

TWISST MOCKTAILS

Ready-to-drink & alcohol free

Twisst Mocktails are interesting for premium retailers already offering international branded drinks, as well as for use in the HORECA sector and airlines. No shakers, strainers, stirrers or crushed ice required - just open and serve.

TWISST Mocktails are trendy and a great addition to any retailer, on-board bar or buy-onboard menu.

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© Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.