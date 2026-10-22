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esarom gmbh

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esarom is one of the leading suppliers of taste-giving ingredients for the food industry, for producers of foodstuffs, luxury food products and beverages worldwide.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

esarom gmbh
Esaromstraße 51
2105 Oberrohrbach
Austria
+432266804440
+4322668044433
office@esarom.com
http://www.esarom.com
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About the company

Company profile

esarom is one of the leading suppliers of taste-giving ingredients for the food industry, for producers of foodstuffs, luxury food products and beverages worldwide. The product range includes flavourings, compounds, emulsions, extracts, distillates for beverages, ice cream, confectionery, pastries and stabilisers for ice cream.

esarom makes it possible for the food and beverage industries to supply taste experiences and standardised products of consistent quality.

Production meets EU standards and EU food law, the company is ISO 22000, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified.

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Business opportunities

Business opportunities

FLAVOURINGS FOR THE FOOD AND LUXURY FOODSTUFFS INDUSTRY

esarom, a group of companies with an international presence, has its headquarter in Austria and has for many years been one of the leading and most modern suppliers of the food and luxury foodstuffs industry with a particular focus on beverages, confectionery, fine pastry and ice cream. Together with its customers the company develops trendy and tailormade products.

esarom would like to expand its customer base and are seeking contacts with beverage and food producers (especially confectionery, fine pastry, ice cream).

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