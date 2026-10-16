EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH
About
EVVA is a leading European manufacturer of mechanical and electronic access control systems. Headquarters as well as production are based directly in Vienna, Austria. Since its foundation in 1919, EVVA has gradually become more and more specialised, with a widespread portfolio that covers the whole spectrum of high ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH
Wienerbergstraße 59-65
1120 Wien
Austria
1120 Wien
Austria