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EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH

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EVVA is a leading European manufacturer of mechanical and electronic access control systems. Headquarters as well as production are based directly in Vienna, Austria. Since its foundation in 1919, EVVA has gradually become more and more specialised, with a widespread portfolio that covers the whole spectrum of high ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH
Wienerbergstraße 59-65
1120 Wien
Austria
+431811650
info@evva.com
http://www.evva.com
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