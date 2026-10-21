Gebauer & Griller Kabelwerke Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1190 Wien
Austria
Company profile
The GG Group is a global group of companies and has been producing technically advanced high-quality cables, wires and harnesses for the automotive industry and various industrial sectors for more than 80 years.
Gebauer & Griller focuses on energy and data transmission in technology-driven industries and acts as a driver for digitalization, innovation and new developments in its industries and represent state-of-the-art technology and optimal product design for its customers. With around 4,000 employees at 13 locations worldwide, GG Group is one of Austria's most successful family-owned industrial companies.
Business opportunities
Data, Sensor and Robotic cables
Renowned and internationally represented manufacturers of automation and smart factory solutions rely on Gebauer & Griller
GG data cables are the backbone of mission-critical systems, delivering reliable performance across diverse applications: Industrial IoT and Automation, Custom Connectivity Solutions and Telematics and Sensor Systems.
Specialized automation and robotics cables deliver the reliability, precision, and durability that keep your advanced systems performing flawlessly.