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Gebauer & Griller Kabelwerke Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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The GG Group is a global group of companies and has been producing technically advanced high-quality cables, wires and harnesses for the automotive industry and various industrial sectors for more than 80 years.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Gebauer & Griller Kabelwerke Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Muthgasse 36
1190 Wien
Austria
+431360200
GGcomms@gg-group.com
https://www.gg-group.com/
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About the company

Company profile

The GG Group is a global group of companies and has been producing technically advanced high-quality cables, wires and harnesses for the automotive industry and various industrial sectors for more than 80 years.

Gebauer & Griller focuses on energy and data transmission in technology-driven industries and acts as a driver for digitalization, innovation and new developments in its industries and represent state-of-the-art technology and optimal product design for its customers. With around 4,000 employees at 13 locations worldwide, GG Group is one of Austria's most successful family-owned industrial companies.

Data cable sector © Gebauer & Griller Kabelwerke Gesellschaft m.b.H.
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Signal and sensor technology © Gebauer & Griller Kabelwerke Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Data, Sensor and Robotic cables

Renowned and internationally represented manufacturers of automation and smart factory solutions rely on Gebauer & Griller

GG data cables are the backbone of mission-critical systems, delivering reliable performance across diverse applications: Industrial IoT and Automation, Custom Connectivity Solutions and Telematics and Sensor Systems.
Specialized automation and robotics cables deliver the reliability, precision, and durability that keep your advanced systems performing flawlessly.

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automation and robotics sector © Gebauer & Griller Kabelwerke Gesellschaft m.b.H.