Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
5302 Henndorf am Wallersee
Austria
Company profile
WOERLE has been manufacturing exquisite cheese varieties from old family recipes for more than 100 years. The Woerle unpasteurized milk Emmental cheese, which achieved market leadership in Austria, is today still in the forefront of the cheese specialities.
The wide range of processed cheese is exported under the well-known "Happy Cow" brand to around 70 countries worldwide.
Woerle product range:
• Natural Emmental cheese available as entire blocks and in small packs
• Processed cheese in portions, slices, tins, blocks, smoked links etc.
• Cream cheese in various types of packaging
• Various types of semi-hard cheese
Business opportunities
Austrian Cheese Specialities
The wide range of processed cheese is exported under the well-know „Happy Cow“ brand to around 70 countries worldwide.
Woerle would like to acquire new customers in the United Arab Emirates.
If interested, please contact the exclusive importer for the UAE:
Dubai
UAE