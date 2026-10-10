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Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About
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WOERLE has been manufacturing exquisite cheese varieties from old family recipes for more than 100 years.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Enzing 26
5302 Henndorf am Wallersee
Austria
+43621466310
+436214663134
export@woerle.at
http://www.woerle.at
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About the company

Company profile

WOERLE has been manufacturing exquisite cheese varieties from old family recipes for more than 100 years. The Woerle unpasteurized milk Emmental cheese, which achieved market leadership in Austria, is today still in the forefront of the cheese specialities.
The wide range of processed cheese is exported under the well-known "Happy Cow" brand to around 70 countries worldwide.

Woerle product range:
• Natural Emmental cheese available as entire blocks and in small packs
• Processed cheese in portions, slices, tins, blocks, smoked links etc.
• Cream cheese in various types of packaging
• Various types of semi-hard cheese

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© Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Austrian Cheese Specialities

The wide range of processed cheese is exported under the well-know „Happy Cow“ brand to around 70 countries worldwide.
Woerle would like to acquire new customers in the United Arab Emirates.

If interested, please contact the exclusive importer for the UAE:

MODERN GENERAL TRADING
Um Hurrier Road, Zommorodah Building
Dubai
UAE
+971 4 3371100
http://www.mgtuae.com/
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© Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.