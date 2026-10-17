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GKT GmbH

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GKT is a globally active Austrian system partner for thermal separation and environmental technologies.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

GKT GmbH
Neusiedlerstrasse 15-19
2640 Gloggnitz
Austria
+436277 201 23
office@gkt-solutions.com
https://gkt-solutions.com/
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About the company

Company profile

GKT is a globally active Austrian system partner for thermal separation and environmental technologies. The company delivers key industrial technologies ranging from falling-film, thin-film, and short-path processes to distillation and drying, as well as CO₂ valorization, waste heat recovery, and IIoT-enabled process optimization.
GKT’s claim: We Engineer Green Key Technologies.

For industrial production processes, the company implements solutions that reduce energy consumption, lower CO₂ emissions, and deliver measurable economic impact - proven worldwide through numerous successfully completed projects.

person and product
© GKT GmbH
person and product
© GKT GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Efficient industrial process solutions

Thermal separation, CO₂ valorization, and waste heat recovery with measurable impact

GKT targets industrial companies aiming to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Focus areas include thermal separation technology, CO₂ valorization, and waste heat recovery.
GKT serves industries such as chemicals, pulp, refining, and industrial wastewater treatment.

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© GKT GmbH