GKT GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2640 Gloggnitz
Austria
Company profile
GKT is a globally active Austrian system partner for thermal separation and environmental technologies. The company delivers key industrial technologies ranging from falling-film, thin-film, and short-path processes to distillation and drying, as well as CO₂ valorization, waste heat recovery, and IIoT-enabled process optimization.
GKT’s claim: We Engineer Green Key Technologies.
For industrial production processes, the company implements solutions that reduce energy consumption, lower CO₂ emissions, and deliver measurable economic impact - proven worldwide through numerous successfully completed projects.
Business opportunities
Efficient industrial process solutions
Thermal separation, CO₂ valorization, and waste heat recovery with measurable impact
GKT targets industrial companies aiming to reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions. Focus areas include thermal separation technology, CO₂ valorization, and waste heat recovery.
GKT serves industries such as chemicals, pulp, refining, and industrial wastewater treatment.