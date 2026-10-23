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GMS Bautechnik GmbH

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The main products of GMS Bautechnik GmbH are in the area of professional fixing technology and roof and facade systems.

The fastening technology includes heavy-duty anchors, chemical fixings as well as light and special fasteners (e.g. concrete screws, composite mortar, heavy-duty anchors, facade anchors etc.).
The ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

GMS Bautechnik GmbH
Sonnengasse 13
9020 Klagenfurt
Austria
+43463481111
+4346348111120
office@gms-systeme.com
http://www.gms-systeme.com
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