PTS tec GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
5112 Lamprechtshausen
Austria
Company profile
PTS tec has provided pneumatic tube solutions for more than 35 years and can draw on the greatest possible expertise and experience. At the company's locations in Lamprechtshausen and Ried i. I. (Austria) a highly motivated team develops, designs and provides project planning services for state-of-the-art pneumatic tube systems.
With a focus on hospital solutions, PTS tec guarantees that e.g. blood, urine and tissue samples, frozen sections and medication are safely transported within the building and also between buildings. The emphasis is on state-of-the-art solutions with a high degree of automation and maximum user benefits.
Business opportunities
Innovative pneumatic tube solutions
The aim is to acquire sales and implementation partners worldwide who want to expand their range of products and services by adding the PTS tec solution portfolio. After intensive preparation, the partners offer solutions tailored to the customer's needs and implement, service and support them. They are supported, trained and assisted at every stage in order to achieve long-term partnerships based on good cooperation.