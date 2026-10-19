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Handl Tyrol GmbH

About
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Handl Tyrol is an Austrian family business that has been producing original Tyrolean bacon, ham and dry-cured specialities since 1902. Handl Tyrol is the ambassador for Tyrolean specialties and Tyrolean culinary tradition.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

About the company

Company profile

Handl Tyrol, rooted in western Austria since 1902, represents authentic Tyrolean culinary tradition and the craftsmanship behind bacon, ham, and dry-cured specialities.

At the same time, the company embraces innovation: its vegan snack line "VEGGIE" delivers modern, plant-based enjoyment for consumers worldwide – ideal for international markets. A brand shaped by quality, tradition, and a forward-looking spirit - delighting customers with both meat snacks and vegan snacks.

product image
© Handl Tyrol GmbH
Product image
© Handl Tyrol GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Premium Meat & Vegan Snacks

Traditionally produced in Austria

Handl Tyrol is looking for international sales partners and importers who wish to distribute premium products in the fields of traditional Tyrolean specialities and modern, vegan snack solutions.
The aim is to build long-term partnerships with a focus on brand development, sustainable expansion and the development of new markets.

Product image
© Handl Tyrol GmbH