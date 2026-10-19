Handl Tyrol GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6551 Pians
Austria
6491 Schönwies
Austria
Company profile
Handl Tyrol, rooted in western Austria since 1902, represents authentic Tyrolean culinary tradition and the craftsmanship behind bacon, ham, and dry-cured specialities.
At the same time, the company embraces innovation: its vegan snack line "VEGGIE" delivers modern, plant-based enjoyment for consumers worldwide – ideal for international markets. A brand shaped by quality, tradition, and a forward-looking spirit - delighting customers with both meat snacks and vegan snacks.
Business opportunities
Premium Meat & Vegan Snacks
Traditionally produced in Austria
Handl Tyrol is looking for international sales partners and importers who wish to distribute premium products in the fields of traditional Tyrolean specialities and modern, vegan snack solutions.
The aim is to build long-term partnerships with a focus on brand development, sustainable expansion and the development of new markets.