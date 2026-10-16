© Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH

For over 160 years, Pfanner has symbolised expertise in fruit, quality and enjoyment. What began with a passion for fruit has become an internationally successful brand. Our range includes high-quality fruit juices and directly brewed iced teas – made from selected raw materials and with a focus on natural flavour.

This is complemented by a wide range of packaging in various sizes: soft packs, cans, PET and glass bottles.

With an export quota of around 80%, Pfanner is represented in more than 90 countries and brings the real taste of fruit to the world.