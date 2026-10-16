Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6923 Lauterach
Austria
4470 Enns
Austria
Company profile
For over 160 years, Pfanner has symbolised expertise in fruit, quality and enjoyment. What began with a passion for fruit has become an internationally successful brand. Our range includes high-quality fruit juices and directly brewed iced teas – made from selected raw materials and with a focus on natural flavour.
This is complemented by a wide range of packaging in various sizes: soft packs, cans, PET and glass bottles.
With an export quota of around 80%, Pfanner is represented in more than 90 countries and brings the real taste of fruit to the world.
Business opportunities
Pfanner fruit juices and iced teas
Pfanner - premium brand since 1856
The company's goal is to expand its international network and gain new import and distribution partners who share the enthusiasm for high-quality beverages.
Partners benefit from a strong brand, high product quality, professional export support and decades of experience in international sales.