Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1110 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH. was founded in 1921 in Vienna, Austria and is now an internationally successful company that stands for innovation, competence and quality.
Sumetzberger is a technological leader in the field of pneumatic tube systems that provide internal transport solutions in the following sectors:
• Hospitals
• Trade
• Commerce
• Industry and
• Administration
Sumetzberger maintains its market leadership by a continuous stream of new, forward-looking developments and solutions such as the AntiVirus® system. Sumetzberger has a global network and is in 85 countries represented by reliable partners.
Business opportunities
Sumetzberger pneumatic tube systems - a medium of the future
Sumetzberger offers technically proven, customer-specific solutions for pneumatic tube projects and facilities of every size.
The target groups that Sumetzberger would like to contact comprises direct customers as well as decision makers in the hospital technology sector and also architects and planners.