English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.

About
logo

Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH. was founded in 1921 in Vienna, Austria and is now a technological leader in the field of pneumatic tube systems that provide internal transport solutions in various fields.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.
Leberstrasse 108
1110 Wien
Austria
+431740350
+43174035300
pt.sales@sumetzberger.at
http://www.sumetzberger.at
vCard
About the company

Company profile

Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH. was founded in 1921 in Vienna, Austria and is now an internationally successful company that stands for innovation, competence and quality.

Sumetzberger is a technological leader in the field of pneumatic tube systems that provide internal transport solutions in the following sectors:

• Hospitals
• Trade
• Commerce
• Industry and
• Administration

Sumetzberger maintains its market leadership by a continuous stream of new, forward-looking developments and solutions such as the AntiVirus® system. Sumetzberger has a global network and is in 85 countries represented by reliable partners.

Graphics
© Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.
product image
© Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Sumetzberger pneumatic tube systems - a medium of the future

Sumetzberger offers technically proven, customer-specific solutions for pneumatic tube projects and facilities of every size.

The target groups that Sumetzberger would like to contact comprises direct customers as well as decision makers in the hospital technology sector and also architects and planners.

productimage
© Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.