Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH. was founded in 1921 in Vienna, Austria and is now an internationally successful company that stands for innovation, competence and quality.

Sumetzberger is a technological leader in the field of pneumatic tube systems that provide internal transport solutions in the following sectors:

• Hospitals

• Trade

• Commerce

• Industry and

• Administration

Sumetzberger maintains its market leadership by a continuous stream of new, forward-looking developments and solutions such as the AntiVirus® system. Sumetzberger has a global network and is in 85 countries represented by reliable partners.

© Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.