KNEIKO Handels GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4063 Hörsching
Austria
Company profile
KNEIKO was founded in 1990 by Mr. Wolfgang Kohout. The100 m² showroom exhibits the latest promotional products and the cooperated brand "MIKA." From receiving and storage including third-party goods storage, also, from pick-up and shipping to customers or branch offices, KNEIKO offers a complete logistics service on approx. 850 pallet spaces.
Focus is on selecting and marketing high-quality promotional items for industrial and commercial customers. Thanks to its many years of experience in the industry, KNEIKO has an excellent network of reliable partners in Europe and Asia.
Business opportunities
Promotion & Household Items
Cooperated Household Brand "MIKA"
The KNE'IKO product range includes:
• Advertising promotional products and logo branding
• Related kitchenware products:
- all kinds of knives: From chef's knives to all types of knives
- kitchen accessories: ingredients’ preparation, arrangement, storage and seasoning
In order to continue expanding internationally, the company is looking for new customers and distribution partners.