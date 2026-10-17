KNEIKO was founded in 1990 by Mr. Wolfgang Kohout. The100 m² showroom exhibits the latest promotional products and the cooperated brand "MIKA." From receiving and storage including third-party goods storage, also, from pick-up and shipping to customers or branch offices, KNEIKO offers a complete logistics service on approx. 850 pallet spaces.

Focus is on selecting and marketing high-quality promotional items for industrial and commercial customers. Thanks to its many years of experience in the industry, KNEIKO has an excellent network of reliable partners in Europe and Asia.

© KNEIKO Handels GmbH