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KNEIKO Handels GmbH

About
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KNEIKO is an Austrian company specializing in promotion & household items for a wide range of sectors.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

KNEIKO Handels GmbH
Asternweg 3
4063 Hörsching
Austria
+43722173200
office@kneiko.at
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About the company

Company profile

KNEIKO was founded in 1990 by Mr. Wolfgang Kohout. The100 m² showroom exhibits the latest promotional products and the cooperated brand "MIKA." From receiving and storage including third-party goods storage, also, from pick-up and shipping to customers or branch offices, KNEIKO offers a complete logistics service on approx. 850 pallet spaces.

Focus is on selecting and marketing high-quality promotional items for industrial and commercial customers. Thanks to its many years of experience in the industry, KNEIKO has an excellent network of reliable partners in Europe and Asia.

© KNEIKO Handels GmbH
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© KNEIKO Handels GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Promotion & Household Items

Cooperated Household Brand "MIKA"

The KNE'IKO product range includes:

• Advertising promotional products and logo branding
• Related kitchenware products:
- all kinds of knives: From chef's knives to all types of knives
- kitchen accessories: ingredients’ preparation, arrangement, storage and seasoning

In order to continue expanding internationally, the company is looking for new customers and distribution partners.

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© KNEIKO Handels GmbH