Leonhard Lang GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Company profile
Founded in 1872, Leonhard Lang has proudly operated as a family-owned business for over 150 years, and since more then 40 years with a dedicated focus on advancing medical technology. Through a commitment to excellence, the company has developed top-tier expertise in production, custom machine engineering, process management, and research and development.
Leonhard Lang’s electrode systems for ECG, defibrillation, electrosurgery, integrated sensors, stimulation, and bio-sensors are engineered to the highest standards and are trusted by professionals around the world. In addition to distributing under their own brand "Skintact", Leonhard Lang collaborates with partners globally, offering their products as OEM solutions tailored.
Business opportunities
Disposable Medical Products
ECG electrodes, defibrillation electrodes, neutral electrodes
In regions where Leonhard Lang is not yet represented, the company is actively looking for potential partners in order to build long-term relationships. The Austrian company would also like to highlight its expertise in joint product development.