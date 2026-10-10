LISA – Life Science Austria
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1120 Wien
Austria
1120 Wien
Austria
Company profile
The Life Science Austria (LISA umbrella brand) priority programme is operated by Austria Wirtschaftsservice GmbH on behalf of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism. The programme serves as an image multiplier on the international market, e.g. by positioning Austria at leading international trade fairs.
LISA contributes to the good cooperation between the regions at an international level and increases the visibility of Austria as an attractive location. It serves to increase international awareness of Austrian life science companies and research institutions and also to sustainably secure and expand the role of Austria as a life science location.
Business opportunities
LISA - LIFE SCIENCE AUSTRIA
LISA is available to interested parties from all over the world as a point of contact for questions regarding cooperation opportunities, relocation and promotion of projects and businesses in Austria. As an umbrella brand, LISA works with all Austrian life science clusters to bundle services and expertise.
The cluster partners are: LISAvienna, ecoplus, MedTech-Cluster, human.technology Styria, Innovation Salzburg and Standortagentur Tirol.