LORÜNSER Austria GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6824 Schlins
Austria
Company profile
LORUNSER support with its Engineering & Consulting to get TAILOR-MADE & LOW-COST solution for HVDC & AC Substations (Converters, STATCOM, FACTS, AIS, GIS, Pantographs, CB, SA), connections from 60 to 800kV.
LORUNSER produces:
- Connectors, Clamps, Terminals (Bolted, Compression, Welded), Earthing Stirrup
- Hardware Fittings (Tension & Suspension Strings), Spares, Repairs, Maintenance parts, Rigid Spacers, Tubular Bus Bars (AL- & CU-Alloy), Endcaps, Damping Wires & Clamps, Corona-Effect Protection Shields
- Customized replacement and repair parts for substation rehabilitation & overhead line maintenance
Business opportunities
Electricity Transport & Distribution, HV Substations (Switchgears), Overhead Transmission Lines
LORUNSER's products are approved by the main Power & Energy Utilities in the area (National Grid S.A., ARAMCO, DEWA, ADWEA, Transco, ADCO & GASCO UAE, Ministry of Electricity in Kuwait, Ministry of Electricity in Iraq, Kahrama Qatar, Oman Electricity Transmission Company, Petroleum Development Company Oman, SONELGAZ, STEG, GECOL, EEE).