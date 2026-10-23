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LORÜNSER Austria GmbH

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LORÜNSER Austria GmbH is an innovative manufacturer of HV (60kV to 800kV) connectors, clamps and fittings for substations (HVDC, B2B, STATCOM, FACTs, AIS, GIS).

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

LORÜNSER Austria GmbH
Bahnhofstrasse 9
6824 Schlins
Austria
+4355248291447
+4355248291411
Office@Loruenser.org
http://www.Loruenser.org
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About the company

Company profile

LORUNSER support with its Engineering & Consulting to get TAILOR-MADE & LOW-COST solution for HVDC & AC Substations (Converters, STATCOM, FACTS, AIS, GIS, Pantographs, CB, SA), connections from 60 to 800kV.

LORUNSER produces:
- Connectors, Clamps, Terminals (Bolted, Compression, Welded), Earthing Stirrup
- Hardware Fittings (Tension & Suspension Strings), Spares, Repairs, Maintenance parts, Rigid Spacers, Tubular Bus Bars (AL- & CU-Alloy), Endcaps, Damping Wires & Clamps, Corona-Effect Protection Shields
- Customized replacement and repair parts for substation rehabilitation & overhead line maintenance

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© LORÜNSER Austria GmbH
Product image
© LORÜNSER Austria GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Electricity Transport & Distribution, HV Substations (Switchgears), Overhead Transmission Lines

LORUNSER's products are approved by the main Power & Energy Utilities in the area (National Grid S.A., ARAMCO, DEWA, ADWEA, Transco, ADCO & GASCO UAE, Ministry of Electricity in Kuwait, Ministry of Electricity in Iraq, Kahrama Qatar, Oman Electricity Transmission Company, Petroleum Development Company Oman, SONELGAZ, STEG, GECOL, EEE).

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Valve hall’s accessories © LORÜNSER Austria GmbH