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MANN+HUMMEL Vokes-Air GmbH

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MANN+HUMMEL VOKES AIR GmbH is part of the MANN+HUMMEL Group and has focused on the development of laminar flows for operating rooms for more than 40 years.

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

MANN+HUMMEL Vokes-Air GmbH
IZ NÖ-Süd Straße 2a Obj. M/39II
2351 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
+432236 3181 630
medical.at-vd@mann-hummel.com
https://airfiltration.mann-hummel.com/en.html
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About the company

Company profile

MANN+HUMMEL VOKES AIR GmbH is part of the MANN+HUMMEL Group and has focused on the development of laminar flows for operating rooms for more than 40 years.

Decades of research and development and more than 5,000 references worldwide have made MANN+HUMMEL a leader in this technology.

Optimum fulfilment of customer requirements is achieved through innovations in HEPA filter technology that utilise PTFE media (lower running costs), through printed motifs on the fabric coverings (increased patient well-being) and through product development of multi-part laminar flows for hybrid applications.

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Hybrid LTF ceiling © MANN+HUMMEL Vokes-Air GmbH
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LTF ceiling with printed motif © MANN+HUMMEL Vokes-Air GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

STATE-OF-THE-ART LAMINAR FLOWS FOR OPERATING ROOMS

As an internationally active company and part of the MANN+HUMMEL Group, MANN+HUMMEL VOKES AIR GmbH wishes to persuade hospital operators, plant manufacturers, manufacturers of modular operating rooms, MEP planners and architects of the merits of the latest product developments and trends in the field of laminar flows for operating rooms. The company is therefore seeking contacts with potential cooperation and sales partners.

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Three-part LTF ceiling © MANN+HUMMEL Vokes-Air GmbH