MANN+HUMMEL VOKES AIR GmbH is part of the MANN+HUMMEL Group and has focused on the development of laminar flows for operating rooms for more than 40 years.

Decades of research and development and more than 5,000 references worldwide have made MANN+HUMMEL a leader in this technology.

Optimum fulfilment of customer requirements is achieved through innovations in HEPA filter technology that utilise PTFE media (lower running costs), through printed motifs on the fabric coverings (increased patient well-being) and through product development of multi-part laminar flows for hybrid applications.

Hybrid LTF ceiling © MANN+HUMMEL Vokes-Air GmbH