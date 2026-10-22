Maschinenfabrik Laska Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
LASKA develops and produces high quality specialist machines that have enjoyed a reputation for durability and reliability for almost 140 years.
LASKA develops and produces high quality specialist machines that have enjoyed a reputation for durability and reliability for almost 140 years.
Experienced experts work with the customer to create innovative solutions to enable the best processing of food products. In addition to processing meat the high performance ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Maschinenfabrik Laska Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Makartstraße 60
4050 Traun
Austria
4050 Traun
Austria