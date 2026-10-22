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Maschinenfabrik Laska Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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LASKA develops and produces high quality specialist machines that have enjoyed a reputation for durability and reliability for almost 140 years.
Experienced experts work with the customer to create innovative solutions to enable the best processing of food products. In addition to processing meat the high performance ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Maschinenfabrik Laska Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Makartstraße 60
4050 Traun
Austria
+4372296060
+437229606400
laska@laska.at
http://www.laska.at
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