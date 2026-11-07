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METEKA GmbH

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METEKA GmbH is a leading provider of system solutions for the safe management of infectious waste.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

METEKA GmbH
Viktor-Kaplan-Straße 7
8750 Judenburg
Austria
+43357285166
+433572851666
info@meteka.com
http://www.meteka.com
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About the company

Company profile

METEKA GmbH is a leading provider of system solutions for the safe management of infectious waste.

With the MEDISTER HF-Waste Decontamination Devices infectious waste is decontaminated on-site safely, quickly, and economically. The result is inactivated non-hazardous waste material.

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© METEKA GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Waste decontamination devices

METEKA stands for excellent know-how and reliable products in the field of decontamination of infectious waste. The proven technology has been adopted successfully in health care facilities world-wide as well as in production and research institutions.

Contact is sought to potential distribution and service partners and to decision makers in medical institutions.

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© METEKA GmbH