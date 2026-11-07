METEKA GmbH
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
METEKA GmbH
Viktor-Kaplan-Straße 7
8750 Judenburg
Austria
8750 Judenburg
Austria
About the company
Company profile
METEKA GmbH is a leading provider of system solutions for the safe management of infectious waste.
With the MEDISTER HF-Waste Decontamination Devices infectious waste is decontaminated on-site safely, quickly, and economically. The result is inactivated non-hazardous waste material.
Business opportunities
Business opportunities
Waste decontamination devices
METEKA stands for excellent know-how and reliable products in the field of decontamination of infectious waste. The proven technology has been adopted successfully in health care facilities world-wide as well as in production and research institutions.
Contact is sought to potential distribution and service partners and to decision makers in medical institutions.