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Miralis GmbH

About
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Miralis GmbH is setting new standards in sustainable building insulation.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Miralis GmbH
Weba-Straße 15
4407 Dietach
Austria
+437252 25 225
office@miralis.eco
https://www.miralis.eco
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About the company

Company profile

Miralis GmbH is part of Trivest AG, a family-run group of companies based in Austria. The company is setting new standards in sustainable building insulation.

Miralis Mineral Foam insulation is an economical and sustainable alternative to synthetic insulation materials and impresses with its absolute fire resistance and high insulation performance, as well as its low carbon footprint and 100% recyclability. Thanks to many years of expertise in industrial manufacturing, Miralis is a specialist in the insulation of precast concrete elements, bricks, and lightweight concrete blocks.

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© Miralis GmbH
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© Miralis GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Sustainable construction with Miralis Mineral Foam

The Mineral Foam Insulation for the precast concrete industry from Miralis promotes CO2 reduction and a circular economy. It impresses with its high insulation performance, absolute fire safety, sustainability and scalability.
Ideal for architects and planners who are committed to future-proof construction. Miralis stands for innovative construction, conserving resources and taking responsibility!

Contact person for sales:

Roland Aistleitner, Manager Sales & Business Development
+43 664 8881 - 5011
Roland.Aistleitner@miralis.eco
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© Miralis GmbH