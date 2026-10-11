Miralis GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4407 Dietach
Austria
Company profile
Miralis GmbH is part of Trivest AG, a family-run group of companies based in Austria. The company is setting new standards in sustainable building insulation.
Miralis Mineral Foam insulation is an economical and sustainable alternative to synthetic insulation materials and impresses with its absolute fire resistance and high insulation performance, as well as its low carbon footprint and 100% recyclability. Thanks to many years of expertise in industrial manufacturing, Miralis is a specialist in the insulation of precast concrete elements, bricks, and lightweight concrete blocks.
Business opportunities
Sustainable construction with Miralis Mineral Foam
The Mineral Foam Insulation for the precast concrete industry from Miralis promotes CO2 reduction and a circular economy. It impresses with its high insulation performance, absolute fire safety, sustainability and scalability.
Ideal for architects and planners who are committed to future-proof construction. Miralis stands for innovative construction, conserving resources and taking responsibility!