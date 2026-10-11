Miralis GmbH is part of Trivest AG, a family-run group of companies based in Austria. The company is setting new standards in sustainable building insulation.

Miralis Mineral Foam insulation is an economical and sustainable alternative to synthetic insulation materials and impresses with its absolute fire resistance and high insulation performance, as well as its low carbon footprint and 100% recyclability. Thanks to many years of expertise in industrial manufacturing, Miralis is a specialist in the insulation of precast concrete elements, bricks, and lightweight concrete blocks.

© Miralis GmbH