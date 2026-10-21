NÖM AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2500 Baden bei Wien
Austria
Company profile
For more than 120 years, the products of the NÖM dairy in Lower Austria have stood for the best quality and taste.
With its understanding of consumers, sensitivity to food trends, continuous investment in new technologies and commitment to very high quality standards, the Lower Austrian dairy has developed over recent decades into a successful European company, which regularly introduces product innovations to the national and international markets.
Thus in 2009, NÖM was the first European dairy to produce exclusively GMO-free products and in 2016 it was the first dairy in Austria to produce climate-neutral products. As a developer of strong brands and a market leader with profound nutritional competence, NÖM remains extremely successful to the present day.
Business opportunities
INNOVATIVE DAIRY PRODUCTS FROM AUSTRIA
NÖM develops products in accordance with customers’ wishes, their requirements and product ideas. The guarantee of an impressive level of innovation combined with great flexibility and speed of implementation is directly related to the technical infrastructure of the Lower Austrian dairy. As a result, it is possible to implement the best ideas with optimal quality at competitive prices.
NÖM welcomes enquiries from the B2B sector and from international retailers.