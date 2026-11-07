PEZ AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4050 Traun
Austria
Company profile
The PEZ Group is a global company. In addition to Europe and the USA, Japan and Australia are among the most important markets. In total, PEZ products are available in more than 80 countries. Approx. 70 million dispensers and 5 billion candies are produced annually. PEZ employs 700 people worldwide.
The food supplement division of the PEZ Group is a leading contract manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe. The company supplies its partners with a wide range of products and fast and flexible research and development services.
Business opportunities
Sana+ food supplements
The wholly-owned subsidiary Sanaplus Kft. offers powder-based food supplements such as effervescent tablets, film coated tablets, sticks and chewable tablets.
New importers and distribution partners for the effervescent and vitamin tablets are being sought in order to steadily expand the customer base.
Sanaplus Kft.
9241 Jánossomorja
Hungary