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PEZ AG

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The PEZ Group is a global company, PEZ products are available in more than 80 countries. Approx. 70 million dispensers and 5 billion candies are produced annually.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

PEZ AG
Eduard Haas Straße 25
4050 Traun
Austria
+43732389990
+437323899988
office@pez.at
https://www.pez.at
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About the company

Company profile

The PEZ Group is a global company. In addition to Europe and the USA, Japan and Australia are among the most important markets. In total, PEZ products are available in more than 80 countries. Approx. 70 million dispensers and 5 billion candies are produced annually. PEZ employs 700 people worldwide.

The food supplement division of the PEZ Group is a leading contract manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe. The company supplies its partners with a wide range of products and fast and flexible research and development services.

product image
© PEZ AG
product image
© PEZ AG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Sana+ food supplements

The wholly-owned subsidiary Sanaplus Kft. offers powder-based food supplements such as effervescent tablets, film coated tablets, sticks and chewable tablets.

New importers and distribution partners for the effervescent and vitamin tablets are being sought in order to steadily expand the customer base.

Sanaplus Kft.

PEZ-Haas út 1
9241 Jánossomorja
Hungary
+ 36 96 565 114
office@sanaplus.com
www.sanaplus.com
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product image
© PEZ AG