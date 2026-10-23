English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Pharmazeutische Fabrik Montavit Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About
logo

The Montavit Pharmazeutische Fabrik has been an independent family-owned Austrian company since 1945 and a global provider of innovative medical products, and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide through the company’s own marketing offices and strong local partners.

In addition to a very strong ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Pharmazeutische Fabrik Montavit Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Salzbergstraße 96
6067 Absam
Austria
+435223579260
+4352235792611
pharma@montavit.com
http://www.montavit.com
vCard