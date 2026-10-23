Pharmazeutische Fabrik Montavit Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
The Montavit Pharmazeutische Fabrik has been an independent family-owned Austrian company since 1945 and a global provider of innovative medical products, and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide through the company’s own marketing offices and strong local partners.
The Montavit Pharmazeutische Fabrik has been an independent family-owned Austrian company since 1945 and a global provider of innovative medical products, and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide through the company’s own marketing offices and strong local partners.
In addition to a very strong ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Pharmazeutische Fabrik Montavit Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Salzbergstraße 96
6067 Absam
Austria
6067 Absam
Austria