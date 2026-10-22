Photonic Optische Geräte Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. KG
About
PHOTONIC, a member of the WILD Group, develops, manufactures and distributes optomechatronic products such as universal lighting modules, complete light sources, small surgical lights, photobiomodulation systems and security technology equipment. To satisfy its own standard of genuine innovation, PHOTONIC constantly ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Photonic Optische Geräte Gesellschaft m.b.H. & Co. KG
Dresdner Straße 81-85/7.OG
1200 Wien
Austria
1200 Wien
Austria