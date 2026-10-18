Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4041 Linz
Austria
Company profile
Experience the invigorating power of Austria with POWER HORSE! Crafted with pure, refreshing mountain water and renowned for its exceptional quality and production standards, POWER HORSE energizes you like no other.
POWER HORSE is an Austrian premium energy drink enjoyed by millions of fans across the globe every day. It is essentially a lifestyle in a can that fuels ambitions.
#unstoppableyou is not just a brand slogan, but a genuine belief, which embodies exactly the reason for the brand’s existence.
Business opportunities
POWER HORSE premium energy drink and INFINITY WATER
#unstoppableyou
Power Horse is actively seeking new distribution partners to exclusively market its products.
New product: INFINITY WATER – created by Gasteiner
Combines sparkling water with direct-pressed fruit juice. 100% natural – no added sugar.
The perfect combination of water and fruit.
Contact in the UAE:
Dubai
UAE