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Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH

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POWER HORSE is an Austrian premium energy drink enjoyed by millions of fans across the globe every day.

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH
Fiedlerstraße 10
4041 Linz
Austria
+437327097180
+43732738107
office@power-horse.com
http://www.power-horse.com
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About the company

Company profile

Experience the invigorating power of Austria with POWER HORSE! Crafted with pure, refreshing mountain water and renowned for its exceptional quality and production standards, POWER HORSE energizes you like no other.

POWER HORSE is an Austrian premium energy drink enjoyed by millions of fans across the globe every day. It is essentially a lifestyle in a can that fuels ambitions.
#unstoppableyou is not just a brand slogan, but a genuine belief, which embodies exactly the reason for the brand’s existence.

Business opportunities

Business opportunities

POWER HORSE premium energy drink and INFINITY WATER

#unstoppableyou

Power Horse is actively seeking new distribution partners to exclusively market its products.

New product: INFINITY WATER – created by Gasteiner
Combines sparkling water with direct-pressed fruit juice. 100% natural – no added sugar.
The perfect combination of water and fruit.

Contact in the UAE:

POWER HORSE GLOBAL DMCC
Level 20, Office 2005, JLT Fortune Executive Tower, Cluster T
Dubai
UAE
+971 50 9450002
office@power-horse.com
https://power-horse.com/
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© Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH