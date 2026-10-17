QMD Services GmbH
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
QMD Services GmbH
Zelinkagasse 10
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria
QMD Services GmbH
Am Winterhafen 1
4020 Linz
Austria
4020 Linz
Austria
About the company
Company profile
QMD Services, the reliable and responsive Notified Body from Austria is the perfect point of contact for manufacturers of medical devices and in vitro diagnostics from all over the world.
Business opportunities
Business opportunities
Conformity assessment of medical devices for the EU market
QMD Services supports manufacturers and distribution organizations in obtaining approval for medical devices and in vitro diagnostics for the European market. QMD's international team of experts is available to global partners for their conformity assessment procedures.