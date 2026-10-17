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QMD Services GmbH

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QMD Services supports manufacturers and sales organizations in the approval of medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics for the European market.

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How to get in touch

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About the company

Company profile

QMD Services, the reliable and responsive Notified Body from Austria is the perfect point of contact for manufacturers of medical devices and in vitro diagnostics from all over the world.

https://www.qmdservices.com/knowledge-base © QMD Services GmbH
https://www.qmdservices.com/knowledge-base © QMD Services GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Conformity assessment of medical devices for the EU market

QMD Services supports manufacturers and distribution organizations in obtaining approval for medical devices and in vitro diagnostics for the European market. QMD's international team of experts is available to global partners for their conformity assessment procedures.