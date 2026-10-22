RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6830 Rankweil
Austria
Company profile
Today, RAUCH is one of the world's leading companies in the beverage industry.
Across its three business divisions – RAUCH Beverage Solutions, RAUCH Fruits, and RAUCH Co-Packing – the company strives to be among the global leaders both technically and economically: fast, efficient, innovative, and fair. This allows RAUCH to transform customer desires into sustainable and successful beverage solutions, building long-term partnerships in the process.
• 16 production sites, 8 subsidiaries, and numerous partners worldwide
• More than 2950 employees globally
• CEO: Jürgen Rauch
• Revenue 2024: € 1.77 billion
• 17 strong brands, including Happy Day, Ice Tea, Bravo, and more
• Over 550 products in more than 40 state-of-the-art packaging options
Business opportunities
RAUCH fruit juices and Co-Packing
The continuous pursuit of the highest quality and the entrepreneurial spirit of all employees have made RAUCH what it is today – one of the world's leading companies in the beverage industry.