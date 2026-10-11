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ROX Company GmbH

About
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ROX Company celebrates 30 years of success: Innovation, taste, and global presence

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ROX Company GmbH
Eduard-Bodem-Gasse 1
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
+43512393737
+4351239373720
office@roxenergy.com
https://roxenergy.com/
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About the company

Company profile

ROX Company from Innsbruck looks back on three decades filled with innovation, flavor, and international expansion. Since the market launch of its legendary ROX Energy Drink in 1995, the company has sold several hundred million cans and has successfully established its products in numerous countries across Africa and Europe.

ROX Energy Drinks deliver lasting energy with a blend of taurine, glucuronolactone, energizing caffeine, vitamins, and carbohydrates. This formula boosts focus, reaction time, stamina, and supports metabolism and the nervous system.
ROX Classic is available globally in 250ml cans and 1500ml PET bottles.

ROX. Moving Mountains.

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© ROX Company GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

ROX Energy Drink

Rox Company GmbH is seeking further distribution and cooperation partners and importers to market ROX Energy Drink exclusively.

Please contact the company via https://roxenergy.com/

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© ROX Company GmbH