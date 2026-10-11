© ROX Company GmbH

ROX Company from Innsbruck looks back on three decades filled with innovation, flavor, and international expansion. Since the market launch of its legendary ROX Energy Drink in 1995, the company has sold several hundred million cans and has successfully established its products in numerous countries across Africa and Europe.

ROX Energy Drinks deliver lasting energy with a blend of taurine, glucuronolactone, energizing caffeine, vitamins, and carbohydrates. This formula boosts focus, reaction time, stamina, and supports metabolism and the nervous system.

ROX Classic is available globally in 250ml cans and 1500ml PET bottles.

ROX. Moving Mountains.