ROX Company GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Company profile
ROX Company from Innsbruck looks back on three decades filled with innovation, flavor, and international expansion. Since the market launch of its legendary ROX Energy Drink in 1995, the company has sold several hundred million cans and has successfully established its products in numerous countries across Africa and Europe.
ROX Energy Drinks deliver lasting energy with a blend of taurine, glucuronolactone, energizing caffeine, vitamins, and carbohydrates. This formula boosts focus, reaction time, stamina, and supports metabolism and the nervous system.
ROX Classic is available globally in 250ml cans and 1500ml PET bottles.
ROX. Moving Mountains.
Business opportunities
ROX Energy Drink
Rox Company GmbH is seeking further distribution and cooperation partners and importers to market ROX Energy Drink exclusively.
Please contact the company via https://roxenergy.com/