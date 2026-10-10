SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.

The SCHIEBEL product range extends from rotary, swivel and linear actuators to actuators with a safety function. Constant growth has enabled SCHIEBEL to establish a global distribution network with 30 international sales partners and 7 branches and to develop into a leading supplier of electric actuators.

SCHIEBEL provides additional services in order to supply a holistic solution, from production to assembly of its state-of-the-art actuators. Maintaining a strong network with all key customers and partners in the industry enables SCHIEBEL to stay on the cutting edge and fulfil customer requests as quickly as possible.