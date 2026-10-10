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SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About
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SCHIEBEL supplies a range of products extending from rotary, swivel and linear actuators to actuators with a safety function.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Josef Benc Gasse 4
1230 Wien
Austria
+431661080
+431661084
info@schiebel-actuators.com
https://www.schiebel-actuators.com
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About the company

Company profile

The SCHIEBEL product range extends from rotary, swivel and linear actuators to actuators with a safety function. Constant growth has enabled SCHIEBEL to establish a global distribution network with 30 international sales partners and 7 branches and to develop into a leading supplier of electric actuators.

SCHIEBEL provides additional services in order to supply a holistic solution, from production to assembly of its state-of-the-art actuators. Maintaining a strong network with all key customers and partners in the industry enables SCHIEBEL to stay on the cutting edge and fulfil customer requests as quickly as possible.

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SCHIEBEL Smartcon control system "one interface does it all" © SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

SCHIEBEL FAILSAFE ACTUATORS & ELECTRIC ACTUATORS & MODULATING ACTUATORS

The technology leader for spring-return electric actuators

SCHIEBEL actuators are exclusively manufactured at the production site in Vienna, which ensures the highest quality for safe use in critical applications such as power plants, tunnel construction, oil, gas and water plants.

The functionality of SCHIEBEL actuators can be extended at any time, even after commissioning, by upgrading the product firmware. On the hardware side, the modular design of the actuators makes it possible to carry out an individual upgrade with additional components such as the market-leading SCHIEBEL Failsafe technology.

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SCHIEBEL Failsafe actuator CM series © SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.