SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1230 Wien
Austria
Company profile
The SCHIEBEL product range extends from rotary, swivel and linear actuators to actuators with a safety function. Constant growth has enabled SCHIEBEL to establish a global distribution network with 30 international sales partners and 7 branches and to develop into a leading supplier of electric actuators.
SCHIEBEL provides additional services in order to supply a holistic solution, from production to assembly of its state-of-the-art actuators. Maintaining a strong network with all key customers and partners in the industry enables SCHIEBEL to stay on the cutting edge and fulfil customer requests as quickly as possible.
Business opportunities
SCHIEBEL FAILSAFE ACTUATORS & ELECTRIC ACTUATORS & MODULATING ACTUATORS
The technology leader for spring-return electric actuators
SCHIEBEL actuators are exclusively manufactured at the production site in Vienna, which ensures the highest quality for safe use in critical applications such as power plants, tunnel construction, oil, gas and water plants.
The functionality of SCHIEBEL actuators can be extended at any time, even after commissioning, by upgrading the product firmware. On the hardware side, the modular design of the actuators makes it possible to carry out an individual upgrade with additional components such as the market-leading SCHIEBEL Failsafe technology.