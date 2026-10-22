Schrack Seconet AG
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Schrack Seconet AG
Eibesbrunnergasse 18
1120 Wien
Austria
1120 Wien
Austria
About the company
Company profile
Schrack Seconet is an Austrian high-tech company for fire alarm and health care communication systems and is one of the leading international suppliers.
Within the Swiss Securitas Group, three cross-national competence centres ensure the best possible developmental progress in their respective fields, with Schrack Seconet being responsible for the development of fire alarm and communication systems. In this way, Austrian know-how flows into international cooperation and contributes to securing facilities around the world.
Business opportunities
Business opportunities
Visocall IP Health Care Communication System
Schrack Seconet is looking for contacts with health care decision-makers and health care planners interested in advanced communication systems for hospitals (nurse call).