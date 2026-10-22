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Schrack Seconet AG

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Schrack Seconet is an Austrian high-tech company for fire alarm and health care communication systems and is one of the leading international suppliers.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Schrack Seconet AG
Eibesbrunnergasse 18
1120 Wien
Austria
+4350857
office@schrack-seconet.com
http://www.schrack-seconet.com
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About the company

Company profile

Schrack Seconet is an Austrian high-tech company for fire alarm and health care communication systems and is one of the leading international suppliers.

Within the Swiss Securitas Group, three cross-national competence centres ensure the best possible developmental progress in their respective fields, with Schrack Seconet being responsible for the development of fire alarm and communication systems. In this way, Austrian know-how flows into international cooperation and contributes to securing facilities around the world.

Product image
Fire Alarm Systems © Schrack Seconet AG
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Health Care Systems © Schrack Seconet AG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Visocall IP Health Care Communication System

Schrack Seconet is looking for contacts with health care decision-makers and health care planners interested in advanced communication systems for hospitals (nurse call).