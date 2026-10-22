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Rupp Austria GmbH

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Rupp Austria GmbH is also specialised in the production of all kind of cheese specialities. They can be branded products or own brands, and are available in more than 60 countries.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Rupp Austria GmbH
Krüzastraße 8
6912 Hörbranz
Austria
+43557380850
+4355738085152
cheese@rupp.at
https://www.ruppcheese.at
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About the company

Company profile

Everyone has a passion - and RUPP team members passion is for cheese.

Rupp's passion for cheese started in 1908, and has been passed from generation to generation. Today, Rupp is one of the world's leading processed cheese manufacturers, and a supplier to some of the largest dairy companies in the world.

PRODUCT RANGE
- Processed cheese: IWS, portions, blocks, sausages, portions, spreadable in cups, and various snacks
- Natural cheese: blocks, portions, slices and grated
- Fresh cheese: larger formats for the food industry
- Grated cheese: shakers, bags
- Vegan slices/portions/broad spreads/grated
- Functional cheese in different formats

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© Rupp Austria GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

NATURAL AND PROCESSED CHEESE SPECIALITIES

Are you a trader or importer with experience in the distribution and development of successful international brands? Do you have your own brand and would like to expand your range to include high-quality cheese specialities?

Rupp is a reliable, flexible partner for growth in the cheese segment that meets the highest international quality standards and is looking for long-term business partners.

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© Rupp Austria GmbH