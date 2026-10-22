Rupp Austria GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6912 Hörbranz
Austria
Company profile
Everyone has a passion - and RUPP team members passion is for cheese.
Rupp's passion for cheese started in 1908, and has been passed from generation to generation. Today, Rupp is one of the world's leading processed cheese manufacturers, and a supplier to some of the largest dairy companies in the world.
PRODUCT RANGE
- Processed cheese: IWS, portions, blocks, sausages, portions, spreadable in cups, and various snacks
- Natural cheese: blocks, portions, slices and grated
- Fresh cheese: larger formats for the food industry
- Grated cheese: shakers, bags
- Vegan slices/portions/broad spreads/grated
- Functional cheese in different formats
Business opportunities
NATURAL AND PROCESSED CHEESE SPECIALITIES
Are you a trader or importer with experience in the distribution and development of successful international brands? Do you have your own brand and would like to expand your range to include high-quality cheese specialities?
Rupp is a reliable, flexible partner for growth in the cheese segment that meets the highest international quality standards and is looking for long-term business partners.