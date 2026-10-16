TELE Haase Steuergeraete Ges.m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1230 Wien
Austria
Company profile
TELE Haase Steuergeräte and SALZ Automation form an ideal, perfectly complementary partnership. Tele Haase brings decades of experience in developing reliable control, monitoring, and protection technology, while SALZ Automation contributes deep expertise in industrial automation, functional safety, software-defined control architectures, and system integration.
All products are installed globally in a wide variety of control cabinets and control installations. Thanks to the simple integration into new or existing systems, the reliable operation and monitoring of electrical values has proven itself even in critical energy applications.
Business opportunities
Innovative monitoring, control and automation technology
combined with high-quality hardware to deliver robust, scalable, and future-ready solutions for modern industrial applications
One of the company's latest products is the Performance Sensor eCap: you can now convert analogue electrical values into digital data!
The grid & system protection products combine all standards in one device with the configuration service.
TELE Haase would like to develop its existing markets and enter new markets.