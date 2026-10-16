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TELE Haase Steuergeraete Ges.m.b.H.

About
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TELE Haase was founded as a family business in 1963 and is now the Austrian market leader in the development of state-of-the-art monitoring, control and automation technology.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

TELE Haase Steuergeraete Ges.m.b.H.
Vorarlberger Allee 38
1230 Wien
Austria
+431614740
+43161474100
info@tele-haase.at
https://www.tele-online.com
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About the company

Company profile

TELE Haase Steuergeräte and SALZ Automation form an ideal, perfectly complementary partnership. Tele Haase brings decades of experience in developing reliable control, monitoring, and protection technology, while SALZ Automation contributes deep expertise in industrial automation, functional safety, software-defined control architectures, and system integration.

All products are installed globally in a wide variety of control cabinets and control installations. Thanks to the simple integration into new or existing systems, the reliable operation and monitoring of electrical values has proven itself even in critical energy applications.

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Performance Sensor eCap G4SR480V5A02CAA © TELE Haase Steuergeraete Ges.m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Innovative monitoring, control and automation technology

combined with high-quality hardware to deliver robust, scalable, and future-ready solutions for modern industrial applications

One of the company's latest products is the Performance Sensor eCap: you can now convert analogue electrical values into digital data!
The grid & system protection products combine all standards in one device with the configuration service.

TELE Haase would like to develop its existing markets and enter new markets.

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Grid & System Protection NA003-M64 © TELE Haase Steuergeraete Ges.m.b.H.