Austria and New Zealand Universities Expand Research Partnership

Austria’s TU Wien and New Zealand’s Auckland University of Technology (AUT) have signed a new agreement to strengthen cooperation in research, innovation and academic exchange.

The partnership will support joint research projects, collaboration on Horizon Europe funding applications, staff exchanges and the development of new teaching initiatives. As a first step, AUT will fund six research fellowships over the next year, allowing researchers from both universities to work and collaborate across institutions.

Representatives of both universities highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges and driving innovation. The partnership also aligns with TU Wien’s strategy to expand its international research networks beyond Europe while creating new opportunities for researchers and students.

The agreement was signed at the New Zealand Official Residence in Vienna and comes as Austria and New Zealand celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. The collaboration is expected to strengthen academic links between the two countries and encourage long-term cooperation in research and innovation.