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Hexagon | NEXTSENSE

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As a world leader in technology NEXTSENSE developed the patented CALIPRI Principle. The contact-less profile measurement and surface inspection with automated tilt correction rules out user-dependent results.

The mobile and stationary systems are used to measure gap and flush measurement of car bodies, for wear ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Hexagon | NEXTSENSE
Strassganger Straße 295
8053 Graz
Austria
+433162324000
+43316232400599
office.nextsense.mi@hexagon.com
http://www.calipri.net
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