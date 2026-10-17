Registration is now open for the 14th edition of the Austrian Winter Sports Days

Austrian Winter Sports Days 2026

Lake Songhua Resort, Jilin Province

December 11-13, 2026

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Beijing together with Austria Tourism Beijing is pleased to invite you to the 14th Austrian Winter Sports Days 2026 at Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin Province.

From Friday, December 11th to Sunday, December 13th, 2026, you can look forward to an exciting conference with representatives from business, politics, and media in attendance. The focus will be on engaging presentations and discussions about current topics in the winter sports industry.

A special highlight of the Austrian Winter Sports Days 2026 will be the Ski Race powered by HEAD. Additionally, a well-rounded event will be ensured with a Welcome Reception and a festive Tirol Gala Dinner, featuring musical performances and culinary specialties from Austria and China.

Join in, bring your business partners, and expand your professional network!

Are you ready to join us? Complete the attached “Event booking form” in English or in Chinese and return it no later than November 16, 2026, via email to peking@advantageaustria.org.

Register now, as room capacities and racing slots are limited!

For questions, please contact:

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Beijing (Austrian Embassy – Commercial Section)

T +86 10 8527 5050

E peking@advantageaustria.org





The event is jointly organized by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA and Austria Tourism, and proudly supported by our Platinum Sponsors, Doppelmayr and HEAD.







