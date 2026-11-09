AUSTRIA CONNECT CHINA 2026 – STRATEGIC CHOICES: ENHANCING YOUR COMPETITIVE EDGE IN CHINA

listen

From September 20 to 22, 2026, the AUSTRIA CONNECT China 2026, supported by go-international, took place in Shanghai. The largest Sino-Austrian business event of the year brought together more than 240 Austrian CEOs, managing directors, and local representatives of Austrian companies. A heartfelt thank you goes to all partners, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to the success of this event.

The event kicked off on Sunday, 20 September, with a Welcome Evening at the VUE Bar of the Hyatt on the Bund. In a relaxed atmosphere, participants engaged in lively conversations while enjoying the breathtaking view of the Shanghai skyline.

The conference day on 21 September was held under the theme “Strategic Choices: Enhancing Your Competitive Edge in China” and explored key developments, challenges, and opportunities for doing business in China. Discussions focused on China's economic policy priorities, increasing competitive pressure, growing localization requirements and the country's dynamic innovation landscape.

Keynotes and panel discussions featured experts from the business community. Joerg Wuttke, Partner at DGA Albright Stonebridge Group and former President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, provided the geopolitical context and framed the current conditions. Building on this, representatives of leading Austrian and Chinese companies discussed in different panels how foreign businesses can remain competitive and resilient given these difficult conditions. Another highlight of the conference day was the inspirational talk by Ms. Ho Manli, a former journalist with the Boston Globe and China Daily, and the daughter of the legendary diplomat Dr. Ho Feng-Shan. Serving as Chinese Consul General in Vienna during the Second World War, Dr. Ho saved the lives of thousands of Jewish refugees by issuing them visas that enabled them to flee to Shanghai.

On the final day of the event, participants gained first-hand insights into successful Austrian landmark projects in Shanghai, including the Expo Culture Park Greenhouse Garden designed by Delugan Meissl Associated Architects and the brand-new Shanghai Grand Opera House, which is nearing its official opening and features stage technology supplied by Waagner-Biro.

The combination of highly relevant business topics and numerous opportunities for exchange among decision-makers contributed significantly to the success of AUSTRIA CONNECT China 2026.

The highlights of AUSTRIA CONNECT China 2026 are now available to view.