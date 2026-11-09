Sustainable construction and design expertise from Austria at BAU China 2026

At this year's BAU China from October 28th to 30th, 2026, Austria presented itself for the first time with a joint group stand and met with great interest from trade visitors, project developers, architects and company representatives from China and numerous other countries. Throughout the entire trade fair there was a high number of visitors to the Austrian stand, where innovative solutions for sustainable, energy-efficient and future-oriented construction were presented. The numerous technical discussions and new business contacts underlined the high appreciation of Austrian quality, technology, and innovative strength on the Chinese market.





The exhibitors included Adler-Werk Lackfabrik Johann Berghofer GmbH&Co KG, Neue Bauphysik und Energiedesign GmbH Raimund Beck KG Wire Staples Company as well as Neuhofer Holz GmbH: Together they presented sustainable coating solutions, modern strip and wall cladding systems, energy-efficient building concepts as well as circular timber construction technologies including an innovative wooden nail system. The appearance was supplemented by information about the design skills of Studio F. A. Porsche. The great response from visitors confirmed the strong interest in Austrian solutions for sustainable architecture, timber construction and climate-friendly construction and created an excellent basis for future cooperation between Austria and China.