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New Faces of Austrian Wine Introduced to the Hong Kong Trade

Six Austrian Wineries Seek Hong Kong Import Partners at ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Masterclass Led by Debra Meiburg MW and Derek Li MS
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The distinctive quality, diversity and food-friendly character of Austrian wine were showcased at the New Faces of Austrian Wine Masterclass on 18 September, organised and hosted by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA/The Austrian Trade Commission Hong Kong together with the Austrian Wine Marketing Board (ÖWM) from Vienna.

Led by renowned wine experts Debra Meiburg MW and Derek Li MS, the masterclass introduced Hong Kong wine trade professionals to six Austrian wineries seeking import partners and market representation:

Participants explored the rich diversity of Austrian wine through a guided tasting featuring Grüner Veltliner, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Furmint, Blaufränkisch, and more, with each wine offering a unique expression of Austria's grape varieties, terroirs, and winemaking traditions.

Following the seated tasting, the conversation continued during a lively networking session, where guests can taste some more wines, shared impressions, and explored potential business opportunities in a relaxed setting.

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