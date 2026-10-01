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Austria has won 10 medals at WorldSkills 2026

Young experts from all over the world have been showing their mettle over four days at the vocational skills world championship in Shanghai. In addition to achieving 20 Medals for Excellence, Team Austria ascended the podium no less than ten times.
"worldskills Shanghai 2026" displayed on a monitor at the event's cosing ceremony © SkillsAustria/Wieser/Slovencik
© SkillsAustria/Wieser/Slovencik
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Held biennially, the four-day WorldSkills competition is a professional championship in which young experts from all corners of the globe show off the skills they have learnt, displaying their proficiency and knowledge in more than 60 disciplines and working on test pieces and projects in their professional field. This year’s WorldSkills event was held in Shanghai, China.

Team Austria netted 10 medals, with four silvers and six bronzes, although gold sadly remained just beyond reach this time. Exceptional performances (scoring 700 of a possible 800 points) that fail to secure a podium place are nonetheless also properly recognised with a “Medal for Excellence”, and Austria secured no less than 20 of these.

photo of the participants cheering at the WorldSkills 2026's closing ceremony © SkillsAustria/Wieser/Slovencik
© SkillsAustria/Wieser/Slovencik


Competition is fierce and, as in sport, a little bit of luck can ultimately make all the difference. This year saw China once again topping the international table, with Austria taking a global seventh place and achieving an impressive third behind Switzerland and France in the European rankings. With some 1,400 contenders from 80 countries taking the field, this is a fantastic result of which Team Austria can be justly proud. The hard work and passion of Austria’s young experts have demonstrated their mettle in the greatest showcase of professional skills, proving them to be excellent ambassadors for Austria as a provider of vocational training.

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA congratulates the entire Austrian team and commends the medal-winners in particular for their success!

photo of the 10 Austrian participants who won a medal at WorldSkills 2026 © SkillsAustria/Wieser/Slovencik
© SkillsAustria/Wieser/Slovencik


The next WorldSkills will be held in Aichi, Japan in 2028.

If that is too long to wait, head to Düsseldorf, Germany, for EuroSkills in 2027.

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