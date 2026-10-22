Doka GmbH
About
Doka is one of the world's leading companies for developing, manufacturing and distributing formwork technology for use in all fields of the construction sector.
Doka is one of the world's leading companies for developing, manufacturing and distributing formwork technology for use in all fields of the construction sector.
With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 70 countries, Doka has a highly efficient distribution network which ensures that equipment and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Doka GmbH
Josef-Umdasch-Platz 1
3300 Amstetten
Austria
3300 Amstetten
Austria