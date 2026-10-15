Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.
About
Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH. was founded in 1921 in Vienna, Austria and is now an internationally successful company that stands for innovation, competence and quality.
Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH. was founded in 1921 in Vienna, Austria and is now an internationally successful company that stands for innovation, competence and quality.
Sumetzberger is a technological leader in the field of pneumatic tube systems that provide internal transport solutions in the following sectors:
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How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.
Leberstrasse 108
1110 Wien
Austria
1110 Wien
Austria