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Labor Strauss Sicherungsanlagenbau GmbH

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For decades innovative technology and top quality have been features of the safety services provided by the Labor Strauss building security systems. All stages of the value chain - from market analysis to development, manufacture, distribution and customer service - are brought together in-house. The products of the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Labor Strauss Sicherungsanlagenbau GmbH
Wiegelestraße 36
1230 Wien
Austria
+43152114-0
+43152114-27
office@laborstrauss.com
http://www.laborstrauss.com
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