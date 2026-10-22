Labor Strauss Sicherungsanlagenbau GmbH
About
For decades innovative technology and top quality have been features of the safety services provided by the Labor Strauss building security systems. All stages of the value chain - from market analysis to development, manufacture, distribution and customer service - are brought together in-house. The products of the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Labor Strauss Sicherungsanlagenbau GmbH
Wiegelestraße 36
1230 Wien
Austria
1230 Wien
Austria