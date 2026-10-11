O.M. Meissl Technology GmbH
About
O.M. Meissl provides innovative solutions in the field of environmental technology and for agriculture. The range includes products for water and wastewater treatment, solar energy and organic cultivation.
O.M. Meissl provides innovative solutions in the field of environmental technology and for agriculture. The range includes products for water and wastewater treatment, solar energy and organic cultivation.
Product portfolio
• DAREIOS® - containerized, chemical-free, industrial wastewater treatment system.
• BSW – ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
O.M. Meissl Technology GmbH
Unterer Bahnweg 2
8724 Spielberg
Austria
8724 Spielberg
Austria