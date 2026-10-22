ONG-IT GmbH
About
SAIMOS® - Situational Awareness, Infrastructure Management & Operation’s Security
SAIMOS® - Situational Awareness, Infrastructure Management & Operation’s Security
AI-based Video Analytics & Geographc Information Systems
- Perimeter Protection
- 2D/3D Counting & Heatmapping
- Object Detection
- Face Analytics
- ANPR / LPR
SAIMOS Video Analytics is seamlessly integrated into Milestone ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ONG-IT GmbH
Mariahilfer Straße 82/2/21
1070 Wien
Austria
1070 Wien
Austria